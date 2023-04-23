Frisco Throws Back a 6-3 Win to Close Homestand

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders got all the runs they needed on back-to-back pitches in the third inning, scoring four tallies on a triple and home run, and took a 6-3 victory on Sunday over the Arkansas Travelers at Riders Field.

With the RoughRiders (8-7) trailing 2-0 in the third, Dustin Harris laced a triple down the right field line with two outs to tie the score. The next pitch, Dio Arias homered for the fourth time in the series versus Arkansas (10-5) to give Frisco a 4-2 advantage.

Frisco pitchers struck out 19 batters in the ballgame, besting their previous season high of 14.

RoughRiders reliever Grant Wolfram (2-0) entered in the third inning to limit damage, stranding two inherited runners after Jack Leiter exited. Leiter had given up a two-RBI single and finished his day with 2.1 innings pitched, five walks and five strikeouts. Wolfram went the next 2.2 innings without a run or hit.

Arkansas' starter Prelander Berroa (1-1) lasted into the fifth inning, conceding five runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and took the loss.

With a 6-3 lead in the ninth, Alex Speas entered for the first save opportunity of the season for the RoughRiders. He walked two runners but left the tying run at the plate in a scoreless inning.

Justin Slaten set the table for Speas, striking out five batters in the two prior innings. That was a personal season high for Slaten, who had last struck out five batters on June 19, 2022.

Chris Seise earned an RBI in the fifth inning when the RoughRiders added some insurance with a two-run frame. His single to score a run continued an excellent series for Seise, who went 5-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Sporting throwback uniforms celebrating the 20th anniversary of RoughRiders baseball, Frisco won its first Sunday home game of the season.

The RoughRiders will be on the road in Amarillo and Midland the next two weeks. Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9 at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

