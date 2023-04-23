Frisco Edged by Arkansas, 3-1

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders traded runs in the first inning with the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday but didn't score in the remainder of a 3-1 loss at Riders Field.

Following Arkansas' (10-4) solo home run in the top of the first, Frisco (7-7) scrapped back with a two-out RBI single by Thomas Saggese. The 1-1 tie held until the sixth inning. Ryan Garcia pitched four innings in his home debut at Riders Field with two hits and just the solo homer.

Theo McDowell (0-1) tossed a scoreless fifth inning but surrendered a pair of bloop singles in the sixth that led to the go-ahead run. Arkansas' A.J. Puckett (2-0) pitched in the fifth and sixth innings for the win. Juan Then pitched a clean ninth inning for the save.

Frisco now trails the series three games to two, while scoring one run in each of the last two games. This followed a 13-run outburst in Thursday's victory.

Frisco right-hander Marc Church helped keep Saturday's contest close, entering in the seventh inning and striking out the first four batters he faced. He allowed one run before striking out a fifth batter and keeping the deficit at two runs. Triston Polley followed, taking down the Travelers in order in the ninth.

Frisco is now .500 on the year but has a plus-28 run differential, tied for tops in the Texas League. The loss puts the RoughRiders in a four-team tie for first place in the five-team Texas League South Division.

Frisco and Arkansas conclude the six-game series at Riders Field on Sunday, April 23rd at 4:05 p.m. RHP Jack Leiter (0-1, 5.27 ERA) goes for Frisco, opposed by RHP Prelander Berroa (1-0, 3.86).

The RoughRiders will wear throwback uniforms on Sunday, celebrating the team's 20th anniversary. The series finale is also Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, with pregame catch on the field from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and child-centered themes. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

