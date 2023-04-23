RockHounds Dominate in Game 6, Take Series over Cardinals
April 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - Mike Antico hit a lead-off home run for the Cardinals (5-10) in the bottom of the 1st inning, but that was the only lead through nine that the home team had over Midland (8-7), as Springfield dropped the final game of the series to the Rockhounds 10-3. The 'Hounds took the series 4-2.
Decisions:
W: RHP Jake Walkinshaw (1-2)
L: RHP Connor Lunn (0-2)
Notables:
CF Mike Antico knocked his second home run of the series and season in the bottom of the 1st inning to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. He now has hits in 7 of his last 10 games.
SS Arquímedes Gamboa extended his hitting streak to 5 games with his 2-run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning.
On Deck:
Tuesday, April 25, 7:05pm - SPR TBA @ WCH RHP Blayne Enlow (0-0, 2.30)
Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
