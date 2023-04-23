Marsh, Naturals Shut Out Amarillo For Second-Straight Night, 5-0

April 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Alec Marsh made his third start of the season for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-7), contributing 5.0 shutout innings as part of NWA's 5-0 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-7) on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark. Northwest Arkansas and Amarillo will play the series finale on Sunday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch.

Marsh (1-0) was stellar in the win, striking out four in the start while limiting Amarillo to just two hits and a walk. Christian Chamberlain added in 2.0 shutout, hitless innings with three strikeouts of his own. Yefri Del Rosario *and *Jacob Wallace kept the shutout intact, each tossing an inning with a strikeout.

The Naturals opened the scoring in the third inning, leading 2-0 nearly the entire night until the eighth when a three-run frame highlighted by Jeison Guzmán's team-leading fourth homer (a two-run shot) iced the 5-0 win.

NWA has put together a 19.0 inning-long shutout streak, but their consecutive game streak of 10 or more strikeouts was halted on Saturday, posting nine.

The Naturals and Sod Poodles return to action on Sunday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch. RHP Beck Way (0-1, 17.18) will take the mound for the Naturals. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by listening on the MiLB first pitch app, watching through the Bally Live app, or with a subscription to MiLB.tv and MLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.