Travs Sweep Riders in Twinbill

Frisco, TX - The Arkansas Travelers swept a doubleheader from the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night winning by scores of 3-0 and 8-2. Matt Brash threw a complete game, one hit shutout in the opener. Brash retired 18 in a row at one point in the game and did not allow a hit until the final inning. He matched his career best with 11 strikeouts. In game two, the Travs jumped to the lead thanks to three Frisco errors and never looked back thanks to a dominant performance from the bullpen.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Stephen Wrenn tripled home a pair of runs in the second inning staking the Travs to the early lead.

* Brash had put down 18 consecutive Frisco batters into the seventh inning before Josh Jung lined a clean single into left-center field spoiling Brash's no-hit bid.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Arkansas took the lead with two out in the third when Julio Rodriguez ground ball to shortstop was booted allowing two runs to come home.

* Devin Sweet, Michael Stryffeler and Ray Kerr threw scoreless innings in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames combined to allow only one walk and striking out six.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* RHP Matt Brash: Win, CG, SHO, 7 IP, H, 2 BB, 11 K

* CF Julio Rodriguez: 3-4

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* RF Dom Thompson-Williams: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI

* LHP Ray Kerr: IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas swept a doubleheader for the second time this season in five twinbills.

* The Travs had nine hits in each game.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to keep it going on Friday night with left-hander Brandon Williamson (1-3, 4.57) on the mound against righty Ronny Henriquez (3-3, 5.40). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

Matt Brash matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in a complete game shutout of Frisco in game one. Mark Wagner

