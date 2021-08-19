Naturals Drop Second Straight in Tulsa

August 19, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







The Northwest Arkansas Naturals loaded the bases in the ninth but were unable to scratch across a run, falling to the Tulsa Drillers for the second straight night, 7-0 on Wednesday.

While the offense drew six walks, including three straight with two outs in the ninth, they could only muster a season-low two hits. Jimmy Govern singled in the third, while Meibrys Viloria singled in the seventh.

Brewer Hicklen drew two walks in his four trips to the plate, also stealing his 31st base of the season in the seventh inning.

The Drillers scored six runs over the first four innings, forcing Naturals starter Nolan Watson from the game in the fourth inning despite scoreless and relatively painless first and third innings.

Josh Dye followed Watson with 2.2 innings of one-run ball while striking out two batters. Jose Cuas and Andrés Sotillet combined for the final 2.1 innings, with Sotillet holding Tulsa scoreless while striking out three.

Northwest Arkansas (47-44) continues the series and looks to get back in the win column on Thursday night against Tulsa (50-42) with Jonathan Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 15 Royals' prospect) starting the 7:05 p.m. game at ONEOK Field.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.