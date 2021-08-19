Sod Poodles Penultimate Homestand at HODGETOWN Features Salute to Gold Sox

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will host their second-to-last homestand of the 2021 season beginning Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, August 29. The Soddies will take on the Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders, for six games.

The weeklong series features Gold Sox Night on Saturday to pay tribute to professional baseball's past in Amarillo. The specialty night will include appearances by former Gold Sox players while the team will wear replica team uniforms. The Soddies "Gold Sox" uniforms will also be autographed and auctioned postgame.

On Sunday, the first 1,500 fans through the gates at HODGETOWN will receive a replica Championship Jersey. The week will also include all of the weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions such as $2 Tuesday, Weiner Wednesday, and Friday Night Fireworks.

Tickets for the homestand are on sale now. For tickets and more information, please visit SodPoodles.com, call (806) 803-9547, or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.

AUGUST 24 - 29 vs. Frisco RoughRiders, Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate):

Tuesday, August 24 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25 vs.

Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN!

- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

- Drink Special: $5 Margaritas

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 26 vs.

Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday - Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, August 27 vs.

Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS - Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 28 vs.

Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- GOLD SOX NIGHT - A salute to Amarillo's former affiliated, professional baseball team with appearances from former Gold Sox players and specialty on-field jerseys!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 29 vs.

Frisco - 6:05 p.m.

- Giveaway: Replica Championship Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

- The Sod Poodles will wear signature gold jerseys to commemorate our 2019 Texas League Championship.

- Veterans, Active-Duty Military, & First Responders will receive 50% off tickets to every Sunday game.

- Gates open at 5:05 p.m.

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com. Get the latest Sod Poodles news online at www.sodpoodles.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

