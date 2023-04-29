Travs Sweep Doubleheader with 2 Walkoffs

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers swept a doubleheader with a pair of walk-off wins over the Tulsa Drillers in front of 5,626 on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Robert Perez, Jr. roped a double off the left field wall to end game one then in game two it was Logan Warmoth playing the hero with a line drive single to set off the celebration. The first game required an eighth and extra inning to decide a winner after the Travs came back from two runs down to tie. In the second game, the Drillers rallied from two down to tie in the final inning only to see the Travs get the win.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Travis Kuhn worked out of a two on, no out jam in the seventh to keep the game tied.

* Riley Unroe drove in the automatic runner starting the bottom of the eighth to tie the game after Tulsa had scored in the top half, setting the stage for Perez's heroics.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Robbie Tenerowicz opened the scoring and had Arkansas' first hit of the game with a line drive solo home run in the fourth inning.

* Tulsa ripped off three consecutive two out hits to tie the game in the top of the seventh but A.J. Puckett got out of it with the game still tied and then the Travs won it in the bottom of the inning.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* RF Robert Perez, Jr.: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Kyle Tyler: 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, BB, 7 K, HR

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 1-2, 2 BB, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Collin Kober: 3 IP, 2 H, 6 K

News and Notes

* Kyle Tyler became the first Travs pitcher to deliver a quality start this season working six-plus innings in game one.

* The walk-off wins were the second and third of the season for Arkansas.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with right-hander Bryan Woo (0-0, 2.25) making the start against righty Landon Knack (0-0, 1.98). It is Dizzy the Ballpark Pup's Birthday Bash and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is at 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

