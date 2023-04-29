Cards Take Wild One on Saturday

April 29, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - Yunior Severino went four for six at the plate, scored two runs and hit his team leading sixth home run while driving in four runs in a Wind Surge 16-10 loss to the Springfield Cardinals.

Springfield shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa recorded five RBI's, scored three runs, and went three for five at the plate for Springfield in the Cardinals come from behind win.

Wichita scored first with a solo home run from Patrick Winkel. Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI single, to give the Surge a 2-0 lead after two. Springfield tied it up 2-2 in the third.

Springfield scored four runs in the fourth, and Wichita added one to keep the game tied.

The Cardinals started to extend their momentum on offense sending nine batters to the plate producing a six-run seventh inning.

The Surge added three more runs, including a two-run homer from Severino in the eighth. Despite the score, Wichita and Springfield both recorded 18 hits this afternoon.

The winning pitcher was Edgar Escobar for Springfield. The losing pitcher was Jose Bravo for Wichita.

NOTES - The 18 hits for the Wind Surge are a season high. Brooks Lee has a hit in 17 of his 20 games he has started this season.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge will play against the Springfield Cardinals in game six tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. in their six-game series with Springfield. The Wind Surge will start RH Blayne Enlow against the Cardinals RH Connor Lunn.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, Promotion: Kids Day.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.