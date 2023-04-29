Gamboa Drives in 5, Cards Out-Slug Surge 16-10

Wichita, KS - SS Arquimedes Gamboa tallied a career-high five RBIs, helping pace the Springfield Cardinals (8-12) to the 16-10 win against the Wichita Wind Surge (9-11) on Saturday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.

Decisions:

W - RHP Edgar Escobar (3-1)

L - RHP Jose Bravo (2-1)

Notables:

SS Arquimedes Gamboa went 3x5 with a two-run home run, two singles and five total RBIs... He leads the league with 22 runs and is 2nd with 22 RBIs... 1B Chandler Redmond slugged his league-leading seventh home run of the season, going 2x5 with three RBIs... RF Jose Alvarez went 3x5 with two RBI singles and a double... 2B Nick Dunn went 3x4 with three runs, and is 8x13 in his last three games.

On Deck:

-Sunday, April 30, 1:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (0-1, 5.63) @ WCH RHP Blayne Enlow (0-0, 2.30)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com

-Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show starts at 12:50pm

