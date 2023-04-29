Missions Walk-Off the Naturals in 10 Innings

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. After a one-hour rain delay, the game started at 8:12 p.m. instead of 7:05 p.m. In a back-and-forth battle, the Missions secured their first walk-off win of the season and third consecutive win. Michael De La Cruz called game with a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning. San Antonio wins by a final score of 6-5.

Brian Gonzalez was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He allowed a leadoff single to Tyler Tolbert in the top of the first inning. The southpaw retired the next three batters to end the frame. In the top of the second inning, he allowed a two-out double to Jimmy Govern. He struck out Dillan Shrum to leave Govern stranded.

Alec Marsh was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. He allowed a leadoff single to Ripken Reyes in the bottom of the first inning. Marsh retired two batters and Reyes was caught trying to steal second base. In the bottom of the second, Daniel Johnson hit a one-out double and advanced to third on a ground out. Brantley Bell grounded out to end the inning.

The Naturals gained the first lead of the night in the top of the third inning. With one out in the frame, Tolbert drew a walk. Gonzalez recorded the second out before allowing a two-run home run to Jorge Bonifacio. His fifth long ball of the season gave the Naturals a 2-0 lead.

The Missions had a chance to score in the bottom of the third inning. With one out in the inning, Luis Aviles Jr. hit a single and stole second base. After striking out the next batter, Marsh walked Juan Fernandez. Both runners advanced into scoring position after executing a double steal. Marsh left both runners stranded after striking out Tirso Ornelas.

San Antonio took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Pedro Castellanos began the inning with a single and Johnson reached on a bunt single. Connor Hollis loaded the bases after a base hit of his own. Bell drove in two runs with a double to center field. On the play, Hollis was thrown out at home. Michael De La Cruz drove in the third run of the inning with a single to center field. San Antonio took a 3-2 lead.

Northwest Arkansas tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Edwuin Bencomo, Shrum hit a leadoff home run. His first long ball of the season made it a 3-3 game.

The battle continued in the bottom of the fifth inning and San Antonio regained the lead. Fernandez hit a leadoff single but was forced out on a fielder's choice. With Ornelas on first and one out, the Missions outfielder stole second base. Johnson drove in Ornelas with a single to center field. The Missions gained a 4-3 lead.

Northwest Arkansas tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Seth Mayberry, Govern hit a single and advanced to second base on a passed ball. A sacrifice bunt moved Govern to third base. After issuing a walk to Bates, Tolbert drove in Govern with a sacrifice bunt and tied the game at 4-4.

The Missions had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Reyes drew a walk and Juan Fernandez was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Castellanos drew a walk to load the bases. Yefri Del Rosario took over on the mound and left the bases loaded. Johnson popped out for the second out and Hollis struck out for the third out.

The bottom of the eighth inning saw the Missions with another runner in scoring position. Facing Will Klein, De La Cruz drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Reyes struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.

After neither team scored in the eighth and ninth, the game went to extra-innings where the Naturals took the lead. With Lake Bachar on the mound, Tolbert was the placed runner at second base. He advanced to third base on a Wilson fly out. Bonifacio drove in Tolbert with a sacrifice fly to left field. Northwest Arkansas gained a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Jacob Wallace took the mound for the Naturals and Johnson was the placed runner at second base. After striking out Hollis, Johnson advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Bell reached base on a throwing error from Govern. De La Cruz ended the game with a two-run double to right field.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 6-5 (10)

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 10-8 on the season

* Game started at 8:12 p.m. following one hour rain delay

* 4th extra-innings game of the season (4-0)

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, BB, K

* Brian Gonzalez (Missions Starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR

* Alec Marsh (#16 Royals Prospect, Naturals Starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, BB, 5 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday, April 29th. Right-hander Efrain Contreras (0-3, 12.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Beck Way (0-2, 15.19) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

