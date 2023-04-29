Tickets on Sale Now for Kyle McClellan Autograph Meet-And-Greet this Wednesday, 5/3

Tickets are available right now for Kyle McClellan Autograph Meet-and-Greet on Wednesday, May 3!

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and 2011 World Series Champion Kyle McClellan will be at Hammons Field this Wednesday, May 3 for an Autograph Meet-and-Greet during the Cardinals 11:30am game vs. Arkansas.

The Autograph Meet-and-Greet will begin at 12:45pm in the Suite Spot on the second floor of Hammons Field. First Pitch on Wednesday is 11:30am with gates opening at 10:30am.

All RED Access Members are able to attend Kyle McClellan's Autograph Meet-and-Greet for free. Members must bring their RED Access ID Cards in order to attend the event. Members may bring one guest each to the meet-and-greet, though the guest will still need a ticket to the game for admission.

Additionally, there are 50 Autograph Meet-and-Greet Tickets available to non-Members. These tickets start at just $25 (+ tax) and include:

- Admittance for one to Kyle McClellan's Autograph Meet-and-Greet

- One Field Box ticket to Wednesday's 11:30am game

- $10 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Kyle McClellan's charity, Brace for IMPACT 46

Click the link below to order your Autograph Meet-and-Greet tickets right now!

The Cardinals host the Arkansas Travelers for some Day Baseball on Wednesday, May 3. KY3 Weather School will have a pregame presentation, as part of the Springfield Cardinals PLAY BALL Education Day Program. First Pitch is at 11:30am. Gates open at 10:30am.

