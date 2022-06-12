Travs Surge to Series Win

North Little Rock, AR-The Arkansas Travelers won their fourth consecutive series and climbed to within two games of the first place Wichita Wind Surge with two weeks to play in the first half of the season with a 6-1 win on Sunday afternoon. Connor Jones threw five innings allowing an unearned run to earn the win. Arkansas never trailed in the game scoring first in the second inning only to see Wichita tie it in the third. The Travs responded immediately with two runs in the third to go back in front for good.

Moments That Mattered

* With the game tied in the third, Joe Rizzo singled opening the bottom of the third and then Jack Larsen doubled to score Rizzo and put the Travs in front for good.

* Four Travs relievers; Ben Onyshko, Dayeison Arias, Jake Haberer and Travis Kuhn threw a scoreless inning each to nail down the win.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Joe Rizzo: 2-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2 RBI

* DH Jake Scheiner: 1-3, BB, SF, run, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travelers are in third place in the division with two weeks remaining but just two games behind first place Wichita. Tulsa is in second place, 1.5 games back of first.

* Wichita committed five errors in the loss.

Up Next

After an off day Monday, the Travs start a six game series in Springdale Tuesday night against Northwest Arkansas. Right-hander Stephen Kolek (4-3, 3.49) makes the start with first pitch at 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

