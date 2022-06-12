Frisco Drops Finale against Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell 9-3 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the final game of the six-game series on Sunday evening from HODGETOWN. Amarillo won the series 4-2 with the victory on Sunday.

The Sod Poodles (28-29) found the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third when Eduardo Diaz laced an RBI single to left, scoring Corbin Carroll to make it 1-0 against RoughRiders (29-28) reliever Justin Slaten (0-4).

In the top of the fifth, Kellen Strahm hammered a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. It was his second of the series and his third of the season. The home run was the 17th long ball for the RoughRiders in the six-game series.

Amarillo jumped out in front in the bottom of the fifth with five runs to take a commanding lead. Diaz doubled in two to start the scoring in the inning before Jancarlos Cintron ripped an RBI single to center to balloon the score to 4-1. A wild pitch then allowed Diaz to score and Cintron came in on a passed ball two pitches later to increase the advantage to 6-1.

Frisco answered in the top of the sixth with two runs of their own on a Jonathan Ornelas RBI single and a Sandro Fabian sacrifice fly, but Amarillo volleyed back in the bottom of the inning.

Jorge Barrosa doubled home Carroll before Nick Dalesandro blooped a single into right that scored two more runs and the Sod Poodles led 9-3.

Blake Walston (2-2) earned the win, throwing seven innings with eight strikeouts in his start.

The Riders travel back home after a day off on Monday to take on the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's) for a six-game series at Riders Field. First pitch on Tuesday, June 14th, is at 12:05 p.m. for Super Splash Day presented by Olsson. It's also Silver Slugger Tuesday, so fans 65 and older can receive a $10 ticket at the Riders Box Office by showing their ID.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

