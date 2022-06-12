Cards Split Series with 7-4 Win in 10 Innings on Sunday

Midland, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (23-34) struck for three runs in the top of the 10th before slamming the door with a perfect bottom of the frame, claiming the 7-4 win against the Midland RockHounds (26-31) on Sunday to split the series, 3-3, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Decisions:

W - RHP Freddy Pacheco (1-4)

L - RHP Garrett Acton (1-3)

S - RHP Ryan Loutos (1)

Notables:

SS Masyn Winn went 3x6 with a leadoff home run in the 1st, an RBI double in the 4th and an RBI infield single in the 10th... 1B Malcom Nunez went 3x4 with an RBI single in the 7th and the go-ahead RBI double in the 10th... CF Moises Gomez went 3x6 with an RBI double, his fourth double of the series... RF Delvin Perez extended his seven-game hitting streak with an RBI double in the 10th... RHP Michael McGreevy tossed 6.0 innings with just two runs... RHP Freddy Pacheco dealt scoreless work in the 8th and 9th, before a perfect 10th from RHP Ryan Loutos.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, June 14, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Gordon Graceffo vs. CC TBA

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

