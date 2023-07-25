Travs Snag Series Opener from NWA

July 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers came from two runs down to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon in the opener of a six game series. Robbie Tenerowicz tied the game with a two-run home run in the fifth inning before Kaden Polcovich knocked in the go-ahead run on an infield single in the seventh. The Travs used five pitchers with none throwing more than two innings. Jorge Benitez was the winning pitcher with Prelander Berroa throwing a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Moments That Mattered

* The Naturals stranded nine runners over the first five innings of the game.

* Arkansas' decisive rally came with two out in the seventh. Tenerowicz drew a walk followed by a base hit from Robert Perez, Jr., setting the stage for the go-ahead infield hit by Polcovich.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 1-2, 2 BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Jorge Benitez: Win, 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Berroa pitched for the first time since making his Major League debut with Seattle this past Friday.

* The Travs have won the first seven games of the year at Dickey-Stephens Park against the Naturals.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday. It is the Dog Days of Summer with dogs allowed on the berms. First pitch set for 6:35and the game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.