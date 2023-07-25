Naturals Suffer 4-3 Setback in Series Opener Tuesday

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (11-10, 40-50) suffered a 4-3 loss in the opening game of a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers (13-8, 58-32) at Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday. The two teams continue their series on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Naturals led for the first seven innings of Tuesday afternoon's game, jumping out to an early lead with two runs in the second.

Andrew Hoffmann navigated the first 4.1 innings of the game while allowing three runs, which tied the contest. In the seventh, the Travs came all the way back, taking the lead against Brett de Geus.

Northwest Arkansas put runners at second base in the eighth and ninth inning but suffered a 4-3 loss to open the series.

de Geus (1-1) took the loss after tossing 2.2 innings while allowing one run on four hits with a walk.

The two teams will play the second game of the series on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB First Pitch app or at www.nwanaturals.com all season long. The Naturals return home on May

