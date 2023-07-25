RockHounds Host the Amarillo Sod Poodles June 25-30

The 'Hounds are back in town after an unfortunate sweep in Corpus Christi that put the boys four games back from first place. Holding that first place spot is the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), who make their second appearance in Rocky Town this week.

You might be noticing some new faces after the numerous roster moves following the all-star break. Roster changes are always a significant part of a minor league season, and the recent personnel moves have left the RockHounds with a very young team in terms of Double-A experience.

Of the 13 position players on the current roster, only three (JJ Schwarz, William Simoneit and Sahid Valenzuela) had played at Double-A level before this season. (Sahid appeared in just 25 games in 2022 and has played in 21 games this season). Of the other 10 players, six have appeared in as few as one game ... and no more than 22.

The "learning curve" was evident in the series at Corpus Christi as the RockHounds ran into a team that was playing well overall, and Hooks starting pitching was tremendous. In the last five games, Hooks starters went a total of 27.1 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on 16 hits, with five walks and 28 strikeouts. Those numbers add up to a 0.99 ERA... a 0.77 WHIP ... and a very tough "week at the beach" for young hitters making the transition to Double-A.

Here's a look at this week's promotions:

Tuesday (7/25) @6:30PM: Two-for-One Tickets (with coupon from Baskin Robbins)

Wednesday (7/26) @6:30PM: Half price hot dogs for Wiener Wednesday

Thursday (7/27) @7PM: Discounted beverages for Thirsty Thursday

Friday (7/28) @7PM: Juice the Moose bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, COPA DE LA DIVERSIÓN

Saturday (7/29) @7PM: 432 shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, Post-game fireworks

Sunday (7/30) @1PM: 5 tickets for $25 (with coupon from MRT) for Family Sunday

Your don't want to miss this homestand!

