Urquidy Shines In Rehab, Hooks Shut Out Missions

July 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night. A pair of homers powered the Hooks offensively, and that proved to be more than enough. Three pitchers, led by a rehabbing José Urquidy, combined for a shutout, so the Hooks began the week with a 5-0 win.

Six pitches were all Missions starter Jared Kollar needed in the first inning. Three quick outs meant San Antonio ran back to the dugout almost as soon as they left it.

Urquidy, the World Series champion with the Houston Astros, took the mound in a rehab appearance with the Hooks. He worked around a two-out error to wrap up a clean beginning to his outing.

Unfortunately for Kollar, the second inning looked very different than the first. Zach Daniels and Chad Stevens reached with consecutive singles, setting the stage for Jordan Brewer's three-run blast onto the berm. In the blink of an eye, the Hooks led 3-0.

Kollar retired the next four Hooks, including a 1-2-3 third inning, but he ran into more trouble in the fourth frame. Stevens flicked a solo home run to right field, extending the Corpus Christi lead to 4-0.

Urquidy looked sharp throughout. He allowed a walk and a single in four scoreless innings of work.

Despite some more hits by the Hooks, Kollar powered through five innings with just those four runs allowed. This kept the Missions in the game when Urquidy finally exited ahead of the fifth.

Aaron Brown relieved Urquidy and immediately loaded the bases in the fifth with two walks sandwiched around a single. However, the Missions failed to cash in, so the advantage remained 4-0 for the Hooks.

The first man out of the bullpen for the Missions was Lake Bachar. He hit two batters and walked one across the sixth and seventh innings, but two pickoffs and a double play helped him avoid runs.

After escaping the bases loaded jam, Brown's next two innings were much crisper. A single from Michael De La Cruz was all the Missions could muster as they continued to trail 4-0 after seven innings.

Bachar exited in favor of Efraín Contreras. He recorded two outs before Zach Daniels rocketed the ball past the right-field scoreboard for a home run. With that, the Hooks expanded their lead to 5-0.

Brown continued in the eighth, and it was much of the same. Jackson Merrill led off with a single, but Brown erased him with a double play on the way to another scoreless frame.

Kevin Kopps took care of the ninth for San Antonio before Jacob DeLabio entered for the Hooks. The Missions threatened by putting a pair of runners on, but DeLabio secured the shutout.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 5-0

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 8-14 & 45-46 on the season

* Jackson Merrill (#1 Padres prospect, #10 MLB): 2-3, BB

* Adam Mazur (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Ryan Bergert (#24 Padres prospect): DNP

* Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): 0-4

* Jared Kollar (Missions starter): L, 5 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 K

* José Urquidy (Hooks starter, rehab appearance): 4 IP, 0 ER, H, BB, 4 K

* Drew Gilbert (#1 Astros prospect, #70 MLB): 0-3, BB

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday, July 26th. Right-hander Angel Macuare (0-0, 2.53) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Right-hander Gabe Mosser (0-1, 18.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Wednesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

