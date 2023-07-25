Drillers Clip Cards, 5-3, to Open Series

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers (8-14, 49-42) claimed the series opener against the Springfield Cardinals (10-12, 44-47), 5-3, on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

Decisions:

W - LHP Ben Harris (2-3)

L - RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-6)

S - RHP Rickie Vanasco (1)

Notables:

3B Jacob Buchberger connected on a two-run double in the 8th, part of a 3x4 night... CF Victor Scott II went 2x4 with two more steals... Scott has reached base in 18 of his first 19 games in Double-A... RF Noah Mendlinger went 1x2 with a double and two walks.

On Deck:

-Wednesday, July 26, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (3-5, 5.23) @ TUL RHP Nick Nastrini (5-2, 3.88)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm.

