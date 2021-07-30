Travs Smash Five Homers, Drop 11 Runs on Cardinals

Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers offense put up eight runs over the first four innings and cruised to an 11-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night. It was the second consecutive double-digit run total for the Travs. Arkansas scored in each of the first four frames, building their lead to eight and capped the night with a three-run homer from Joe Rizzo. That blast was the Travs fifth of the night as Jack Larsen, Jordan Cowan, David Sheaffer and Jake Scheiner also homered. Starter Matt Brash struck out six over 4.2 innings while giving up two runs. Collin Kober was the winner out of the bullpen.

Moments That Mattered

* Jack Larsen blasted a two-run home run off lefty Domingo Robles in the first inning putting the Travs out to a quick lead.

* Jordan Cowan and David Sheaffer each popped a solo homer in the third inning pushing the Travs lead from four to six.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Jordan Cowan: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* 1B Joe Rizzo: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The five home runs are a Travs season high.

* Arkansas has matched their high water mark reaching six games over .500 with a 40-34 record.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with left-hander Brandon Williamson (0-3, 6.75) on the mound against righty Dalton Roach (5-6, 5.15). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

