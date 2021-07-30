Tulsa Turnaround; 'Hounds Win, 8-5

The RockHounds were down, 5-4 ... and down to their final out ... Thursday night in Tulsa. With two swings of the bat, the 'Hounds scored four runs and went on to defeat the Drillers, 8-5, at ONEOK Field.

Devin Foyle ripped a two-run triple and Jhonny Santos followed with a two-run home run to put the RockHounds on top, 8-5. Zack Erwin, after giving up a leadoff double in the ninth, retired the next three Tulsa batters to close the door for the save.

Tulsa built an early 3-0 lead and Drillers starter Brian Brickhouse kept the RockHounds scoreless until Edwin Diaz led off the sixth with home run to left field. In the seventh, singles from Santos, Logan Davidson and Jonah Bride (RBI) brought the RockHounds to within a run and a fielding error by Tulsa third baseman Miguel Vargas tied the game at 3-3.

Devin Foyle dropped down a bunt single with one out in the eighth and stole second, setting the table for Santos, whose second RBI of the game put the RockHounds on top, 4-3. The Drillers answered in the home half of the inning on a two-run home run from Ryan Noda (his second homer in as many nights), regaining the lead at 5-4.

Kyle McCann led off the top of the ninth with a single and Jake Suddleson reached on Vargas' second error of the game, but the 'Hounds were down to their final out when Foyle came to the plate. Foyle's triple to center field erased the 4-3 deficit and Santos' two-run drive to left-center provided some insurance against a Tulsa team that entered the night having scored 42 runs in its last three games.

Kibbles & Bits

Jhonny Santos and Devin Foyle led the RockHounds Thursday night, going a combined 4-for-10, with three runs, a triple, a home run, a stolen base and five RBI. Each went 2-for-5 ... Santos had the HR and three RBI while Foyle had the three-bagger and the thievery.

Next Game

Friday, July 30 vs. Tulsa Drillers

ONEOK Field Tulsa, Oklahoma

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fourth of a six-game series and of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

TUL Gerardo Carrillo (RH, 3-2, 4.25)

RH Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 2-3, 5.36)

Road Trip

July 30-August 1 vs. the Tulsa Drillers at ONE Field (Tulsa, OK)

August 3-8 vs. the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium (Wichita, KS)

Back at Rocky Town: Tuesday, August 10

A 12-game homestand, hosting the San Antonio Missions (August 10-15) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (August 17-22)

