Travs Slide Past Hooks for Series Win

June 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas bullpen dealt 4.2 shutout innings in an 11-4 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs saw the Hooks rally from three runs down early to tie but then scored the final seven runs of the game including a five-run fifth inning. Five Travelers players had two hits in the game including each of the six, seven, eight and nine place hitters in the lineup. Patrick Frick reached base in all four plate appearances with a single, double and two hit by pitch.

Moments That Mattered

* After Corpus Christi had tied the game in the top of the fifth, Arkansas responded in the bottom half when Jonatan Clase walked and then scored on Spencer Packard's double.

* The Travs put the game away in the seventh when five straight hitters reached for free on three walks and two hit batters. Leo Rivas then cleared the bases with a three-run triple.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Patrick Frick: 2-2, 2 HBP, 3 runs, 2B, RBI

* RF Tanner Kirwer: 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas won the series four games to two.

* The win was the 40th of the season.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open the final series of the first half with Kyle Tyler (3-5, 6.71) starting for Arkansas against Aaron Rozek (1-3, 6.14) for Wichita. First pitch is at 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

