Cropley, Naturals Walk-Off Riders on Saturday

Tyler Cropley played hero for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (24-38) on Saturday night in a 5-4 walk-off win over the Frisco RoughRiders (27-34) at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The two teams conclude their six-game series on Sunday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch.

Morgan McCullough opened the scoring in the first inning with his fifth homer of the season to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead, but the Riders erased it in the third inning with Thomas Saggese's two-run shot to make it 2-1.

Frisco extended their lead in the fourth when Luisangel Acuna singled to right, scoring Jax Biggers to give the visitors a 3-1 edge.

NWA narrowed the margin to a run when Peyton Wilson singled to right in the fifth, scoring Tyler Tolbert. In the sixth, Parker Bates came to the plate in a 3-2 game and tied it up with a double to center, scoring Cropley. Later in the inning Tolbert singled to center, plating Bates to give the Naturals their second lead of the day.

The one-run edge lasted until the eighth when Acuna reached on a pair of errors that allowed Nick Tanielu to tie the game.

Cropley arrived at the plate in the ninth with the threat of extra innings looming. Jorge Bonifacio extended his hit streak earlier in the frame with a single, going to second on an error. With one out, Cropley lined a 2-2 pitch into center field, scoring Bonifacio from second to give the Naturals a 5-4 walk-off win, their second of the season.

The two teams conclude their six-game series on Sunday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch. Angel Zerpa (0-0, 0.00) will start the game, who is on an MLB rehab with the Naturals.

