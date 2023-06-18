San Antonio Plates 11 to Clinch Series in Amarillo

June 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday night. With the help of 11 runs, 14 hits and three long balls, the Missions clinched the series against Amarillo with an 11-4 victory on Sunday. Jackson Wolf recorded his sixth win of the season and Tirso Ornelas hit his eighth home run. With the win, San Antonio how holds a 4.0 game lead over Amarillo with six games left in the first half.

It was a rematch of game one with Jackson Wolf facing off against Jamison Hill. The Missions offense gave Wolf an early lead. Hill walked Ripken Reyes to begin the ballgame. Tirso Ornelas lifted a fly ball over the left field wall for a two-run homer. His eighth long ball of the season made it a 2-0 lead for the Missions.

Amarillo cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Bliss started off the frame by reaching base on a fielding error. Wolf issued a walk and allowed a base hit, and the Sod Poodles loaded the bases with one out. Tim Tawa reached base on a fielder's choice and Bliss came in to score. The Missions held a 2-1 lead.

The Missions utilized the long ball once again in the top of the second inning. With two outs in the inning, Kervin Pichardo homered to center field. It was his first hit since joining the Missions and third home run of the 2023 season. The Missions extended their lead to 3-1.

The Sod Poodles plated their second run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. With one out in the frame, Camden Duzenack left the yard for a solo home run. His second long ball of the season made it a 3-2 ballgame.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning. With one out in the frame, Reyes doubled and put himself in scoring position. Pedro Castellanos doubled and Reyes came in to score. The Missions improved their lead to 4-2.

Amarillo evened up the score by adding two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Duzenack doubled with one out in the frame. A.J. Vukovich left the yard for a two-run home run. His 12th long ball of the season made it a 4-4 ballgame.

Jamison Hill was ejected following the conclusion of the fifth inning, so Jackson Goddard took over in the sixth inning. The Missions regained the lead after plating five runs on five hits. Goddard allowed a single to Juan Fernandez before retiring the next batter. The right-hander issued a walk and allowed a single to Chandler Seagle. With the bases loaded, Pichardo drove in two runs with a base hit to left field. Jake Rice took over on the mound for Goddard. Ornelas drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. With two outs in the inning, Michael De La Cruz drove in two runs with a single to right field. San Antonio took a 9-4 lead.

Wolf recorded his sixth win of the season after tossing six innings. Along the way, he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking two batters and striking out six batters. Jason Blanchard took over in the seventh inning.

The Missions added their 10th run of the game in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Conor Grammes, Ornelas singled with two outs and extended the inning. Castellanos hit a double to left field and Ornelas came in to score.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 11-4

With the win, San Antonio falls to 35-28 on the season

San Antonio now sits 4.0 games ahead of Amarillo in Texas League South division

Missions Offense: 7th consecutive game with a home run

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 2 HR

Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB, K

Jordan Lawlar (#1 DBacks prospect, #8 MLB): DNP

Deyvison De Los Santos (#4 DBacks prospect): 0-4, 2 K

Jamison Hill (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 2 HR (Ejected after 5th inning)

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before returning home on Tuesday, June 20th to begin a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds. It will be the final series of the first half. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.