Surge Win Series

MIDLAND, TX - The Wichita Wind Surge bullpen dealt six shutout innings and the Surge offense scored four fifth inning runs to come from behind and defeat Midland 5-3 on a hot Sunday afternoon. The Wind Surge take four of six in the series and win their first series in a month.

DaShawn Keirsey opened the game with a triple and scored on a Seth Gray RBI double in the first inning. Midland answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. A pair of home runs from the RockHounds.

Travis Adams got the start and allowed three runs on three hits in three innings. The Surge used five relievers with newcomer Taylor Floyd earning the win. Jordan Brink closed it out with his fourth save pitching a perfect ninth inning.

David Banuelos hammered a fifth inning home run 433 feet over the centerfield wall to chase Midland starter Ryan Cusick from the game. The Surge sent eight hitters to the plate the inning and Gray and Aaron Sabato each drove in runs.

Wichita 27-35 on the season finishes the trip 6-6 and returns home after a 12-game, 14 day road-trip.

NOTES: The win is the 12th come from behind win of the season. The Surge improved to 18-20 on the road, the team has played the most road games and fewest home games. Former Surge pitcher Jordan Balazovic was promoted to the Minnesota Twins and becomes the 19th Wind Surge player to appear in the Big Leagues.

UPCOMING - The Wichita Wind Surge return home and will start LH Aaron Rozek against Arkansas Travelers pitcher Kyle Tyler at 7:05 at Riverfront Stadium.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home on Tuesday, June 20th to play Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. The Surge will be home for a two week homestand which includes the first ever postgame concert on Saturday, June 24th "The Spazmatics".

