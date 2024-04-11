Travs Slide Past Drillers, 4-3

April 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers won a thriller on Thursday night over the Tulsa Drillers, 4-3. It was a back-and-forth game with both teams leading and each team having multiple scoring chances in the late innings. Garrett Davila and Jarod Bayless combined for 4.2 shutout innings of relief in the victory. The game ended on a drive to deepest right-center by Dalton Rushing but Jared Oliva made the catch against the wall.

Moments That Mattered

* Grant Witherspoon robbed a Tulsa home run in the bottom of the seventh leaping high over the short fence in front of the bullpen in right field.

* Hogan Windish walked and then stole two bases to get to third with one out in the eighth and then Jake Anchia ripped a single past a drawn in infield to drive in the go-ahead run.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 2-5, run, 2B, RBI

* C Jake Anchia: 3-4, run, 2B, RBI

* LHP Garrett Davila: Win, 2.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K

* RHP Jarod Bayless: Sv, 2 IP, H, BB

News and Notes

* Young has a hit in every game this season.

* Arkansas turned three double plays on the night.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (0-0, 6.23) starting for Arkansas against RHP Ben Casparius (0-0, 6.75). First pitch is set for 7:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

