Riders' Winning Streak Comes To An End Against Corpus Christi

April 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Frisco RoughRiders by a final score of 6-3 on Thursday at Riders Field.

The RoughRiders (4-2) found the scoreboard in the first inning as they worked five walks against Hooks (1-5) starter Miguel Ullola. Despite issuing five walks, Ullola was tagged for just one run in the opening frame after Aaron Zavala scored on a double play off the bat of Kellen Strahm. He would go on to pitch 4.1 innings, allowing just the one run on no hits while walking seven and striking out six.

Gerson Garabito cruised through his first four innings, exiting in the fifth to finish with a final line of 4.1 innings, surrendering just two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks. He finished his RoughRiders debut with seven strikeouts.

The Hooks tied the game on a Jeremy Arocho single that drove home Ryan Wrobleski in the fifth inning. A bases loaded catcher's interference put Corpus Christi ahead, 2-1.

Frisco was able to get that run back in the bottom of the frame with a Maximo Acosta sacrifice fly that brought Liam Hicks home from third, tying the game at 2-2.

Tyler Owens impressed in relief of Garabito, spinning 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Corpus Christi broke the tie in the visiting portion of the eighth inning with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Rolando Espinosa. Clinging to a 3-2 lead, Arocho blasted a three-run double, giving the Hooks a 6-2 advantage.

The Riders threatened in the bottom of the 8th, but only manufactured one run on a fielder's choice off the bat of Geisel Cepeda, cutting the Corpus lead to three.

Aaron Brown, who relieved Ullola in the fifth inning, was able to finish off the Riders in the ninth, allowing two runs across his 4.2 innings.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Houston Astros affiliated Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 11th. RHP Dane Acker (0-0, 1.93) will take the mound for Frisco against RHP Alex Santos II (0-1, 9.00) for Corpus Christi.

Friday marks the first Fireworks Friday of the season at Riders Field presented by Pyro Shows of Texas. It is also Sports City USA with Visit Frisco and the Riders will also have a Rangers-Inspired T-Shirt giveaway presented by Medium Giant at the gates.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

