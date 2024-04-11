RoughRiders Use Three-Run Ninth Inning to Defeat Corpus Christi

April 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-5 in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night at Riders Field.

Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Abimelec Ortiz led off the frame with a double. Corpus Christi (0-5) reliever Jacob DeLabio (0-1) was able to pick up a strikeout before a passed ball by Miguel Palma allowed Cody Freeman to reach base on a dropped third strike. Maximo Acosta loaded the bases for the RoughRiders (4-1) with one out by drawing a walk.

One of the newest additions to the Frisco roster, Devin Hurdle then smacked the first pitch he saw into left field for a two-run single, tying the game at 5-5. After a Frainyer Chavez walk loaded the bases, Geisel Cepeda was hit by a DeLabio pitch, bringing home the winning run.

Ricky Devito (1-0) relieved Andy Rodriguez, who pitched 2.0 scoreless frames with a pair of strikeouts, in the 9th inning and was able to get himself out of a bases loaded jam with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first inning, the RoughRiders found the scoreboard with an Aaron Zavala sacrifice fly that brought Kellen Strahm to the plate. The Riders extended their lead in the third inning when Acosta drew a bases loaded walk which brought Liam Hicks in from third.

Corpus Christi chased Frisco starter Ben Anderson from the game in the fourth inning when Colin Barber blasted a solo homer to right field, cutting the Riders lead to 2-1. Anderson lasted 3.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five.

In the top of the fifth, the Hooks center fielder Kenedy Corona cleared the bases with a 3-run triple that one-hopped the right field wall, giving Corpus Christi a 4-2 lead. Tommy Sacco Jr. added to the lead with an RBI single in the top of the 6th.

The RoughRiders plated a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth when Cepeda scored on a wild pitch, making it a 5-3 ballgame.

On the offensive side, Hicks collected his fifth-straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 and Strahm reached base three times with a pair of walks and a base hit, scoring once.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Houston Astros affiliated Hooks at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th. RHP Gerson Gerabito (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for Frisco against RHP Miguel Ullola (0-1, 6.23) for Corpus Christi.

Thursday marks the first Thirsty Thursday of the season at Riders Field, where the RoughRiders will have half-priced drinks and great baseball.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

