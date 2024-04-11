Mazur Shines as Flying Chanclas Fall in Extras

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium to take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. For nine innings on Thursday, fans were treated to a pitcher's duel between the two clubs. Adam Mazur tossed six scoreless frames while Noah Cameron matched with five scoreless. With a 0-0 game, it headed to the 10th inning. Northwest Arkansas broke the scoreless streak with two runs and secured a 2-0 victory.

Noah Cameron was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. The Flying Chanclas threatened to take the lead off the southpaw in the first inning. With two outs in the frame, Nathan Martorella and Cole Cummings each singled. With runners on the corners and two outs, Brandon Valenzuela struck out to end the inning.

Adam Mazur was the starting pitcher for San Antonio. Northwest Arkansas put a runner in scoring position in the top of the second inning. After retiring the first batter, Mazur allowed a double to Josh Lester. A fly out and a strikeout ended the inning.

The Flying Chanclas had a chance to score in the third inning. Ray-Patrick Didder was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After being picked off, he was caught trying to steal second base. Jakob Marsee, the next batter, doubled to right-center field. Marcos Castanon reached base on a fielding error from Lester. With runners on third and second, Martorella popped out and Cummings struck out to end the inning.

The Naturals had another scoring chance in the fourth inning. Peyton Wilson laid down a bunt single to start the frame. Gavin Cross singled to right field and put two runners on base. Cayden Wallace reached on a fielder's choice with Cross out at second and Wilson safe at third. With runners on the corners and one out, Lester grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Cameron's night ended after five innings of work. The southpaw allowed four hits and no walks while striking out six batters. Cruz Noriega took the mound for Northwest Arkansas in the sixth inning.

Mazur matched Cameron was a stellar outing as well. The right-hander recorded a quality start after tossing six scoreless frames. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four batters. Josh Roberson took the mound for the Chanclas in the seventh frame.

San Antonio had two baserunners during the bottom of the eighth inning. Marsee drew a walk to start the frame. After taking an aggressive secondary lead, he was picked off trying to steal second base. Martorella kept the inning with a two-out single. Cummings struck out swinging to end the inning.

Josh Roberson struck out the side in the seventh inning. Carter Loewen allowed one walk during a scoreless eighth appearance. Woo-Suk Go struck out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Keylan Killgore replaced Cruz Noriega. Killgore retired the first batter before walking Robert Perez Jr. Zach Reks struck out for out number two. Connor Hollis flew out to end the inning.

In the top of the 10th inning, Go remained in the game and Wilson was the placed runner at second base. On the first pitch of the frame, Cross doubled to left field to score the first run of the night. A wild pitch allowed Cross to advance to third base. Wallace singled to left field and Cross came in to score. Northwest Arkansas took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Killgore remained in the game and Hollis was the placed runner at second base. Didder struck out swinging to start the inning. Marsee struck out swinging for the second out. Castanon struck out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 2-0

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 4-2 on the season

* Attendance: 3,222

* First extra-innings game of the season

* Adam Mazur (Missions starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 4 K

* Noah Cameron (Naturals starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 6 K

Prospect Recap

* Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 12th

* Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): ND, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 4 K

* Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, BB, K

* Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 13th

* Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4

* Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

* Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th

* Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K

* Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 1-5, 3 K

* Cayden Wallace (#3 Naturals prospect): 1-4, RBI, 2 K

* Mason Barnett (#6 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 12th

* Gavin Cross (#8 Naturals prospect): 2-4, 2B, RBI, R, K

* Chandler Champlain (#12 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 13th

* Javier Vaz (#16 Naturals prospect): 0-4, K

* Noah Cameron (#21 Naturals prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 6 K

* Peyton Wilson (#24 Naturals prospect): 1-4, R, K

* Eric Cerantola (#27 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th

* Tyson Guerrero (#30 Naturals prospect): DNP

The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio will continue their opening homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday, April 12th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (0-0, 2.25) is expected to start for the Chanclas. Right-hander Mason Barnett (0-0, 1.89) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

