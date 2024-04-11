Riders Walk-off CC

April 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - The RoughRiders scored three times in the ninth inning to knock off Corpus Christi, 6-5, Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks turned in their best offensive night of the young season by producing 12 hits, including four by lead-off hitter Tommy Sacco Jr. Sacco, who plated a run in the sixth, is now 8-of-19 for a .421 batting average over his first four games.

Jacob Melton added three singles and Kenedy Corona notched his first knock of the year, a two-out triple to right that plated three runs in the fifth inning.

Colin Barber began the scoring for CC with a two-out solo home run that clanged off the foul pole in right. Barber, batting .313, has hit safely in each of his first four games.

Eighth-place hitter Rolando Espinosa reached base three times with two walks and a base hit. J.C. Correa singled and doubled over his final three at-bats.

A contingent of five Frisco hurlers stranded 13 Hooks on base.

Hooks starter Luis Angel Rodriguez yielded just two hits while striking out five, however five walks forced his exit after 3 2/3 innings.

Rodriguez, Brayan De Paula, Carlos Betancourt, and Jacob DeLabio teamed for 16 strikeouts, but the quartet issued 12 free passes to enable the home team.

The Riders, who totaled five singles and a double Wednesday, won the game on a walk-off hit-by-pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.