Travs Shut Out Cards To Even Series

June 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Juan Mercedes dealt six shutout innings with Peyton Alford and Troy Taylor closing out the game with scoreless pitching as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals, 2-0 on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the fifth shutout of the season for Arkansas and third in the past nine games. Harry Ford drove in a run in the sixth inning to put the Travs on top with another run scoring in the eighth inning on an error. Mercedes set a new season high with six strikeouts working at least six innings for the third consecutive start and earned his third win. Alford pitched the seventh and eighth innings before Troy Taylor tossed a perfect ninth to close the victory and get his sixth save.

Moments That Mattered

* Ford's second hit of the night knocked in Jake Anchia who had singled to open the sixth inning and give the Travs the lead.

* Springfield loaded the bases with one out in the seventh against Alford on a walk and two hits but a spectacular 6-4-3 double play ended the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Jake Anchia: 2-3, run

* DH Harry Ford: 2-4, RBI

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, 6 K

* RHP Troy Taylor: Sv, IP, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas now trails Springfield by 0.5 games in the division race with 14 games to play.

* Taylor has converted all six of his save opportunities since joining the Travs.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Blas Castano (0-2, 2.81) making the start against RHP Max Rajcic (5-4, 5.76). It is Faith and Family Night with first pitch set for 6:05 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.