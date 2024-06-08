Rajcic Leads the Way, Cards Trounce Travs 8-3

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Max Rajcic shined allowing just two runs over 7.0 innings, the Cardinals took advantage of three Arkansas errors and Jacob Buchberger hit a three-run homer as Springfield defeated the Travelers 8-3 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. With the win the Cards take a 1.5 game lead over Arkansas in the North Division and are now 8-3 through the first 11 games of a 12-game roadtrip.

Decisions:

W: Max Rajcic (6-4)

L: Blas Castano (0-3)

Notables:

With the win, Max Rajcic vaults into a tie atop the Texas League with 6 wins, tied with Logan Evans of Arkansas and Gunnar Hoglund of Midland.

Rajcic's 7.0 innings tie a season high for a Cardinals starter this season, and he's the first Springfield starter to pitch into the 8th

The three-run shot by Buchberger was the Cardinals' first homer in 11 games. The last was hit by Mike Antico on May 25 at Hammons field off Orlando Ortiz-Mayr of the Tulsa Drillers.

The Cards reached double-digit hits for the 3rd time in their last 4 games and 7th time through the first 11 of this roadtrip.

Every Cardinals starter had at least one hit.

Nathan Church threw out Ben Ramirez at home plate in the 9th inning, his 5th outfield assist so far this season.

With the win the Cardinals clinched at least a series split, meaning the Birds will not have a series loss in either of their last two sets after dropping three straight to start the month of May.

On Deck:

Sunday, June 9: SPR RHP Ian Bedell (1-2, 5.59 ERA) vs LHP Danny Wirchansky (2-3, 5.28 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

