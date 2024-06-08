Riders Fall to Hooks on Saturday Night

June 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their Saturday night game 4-1 to the Corpus Christi Hooks from Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi (22-34) found the scoreboard first against Frisco (36-20) starter Dane Acker (2-2) in the second with a Pascanel Ferreras solo home run to make it 1-0.

Acker then allowed an unearned run in the third after his own throwing error kept the inning alive for a Zach Cole RBI single to push the lead to 2-0.

After Frisco scored their first run on a wild pitch, which brought Frainyer Chavez home in the fifth, two more unearned runs scored after an error in the bottom of the fifth for Corpus Christi to make the score 4-1.

Acker pitched into the sixth, but did not record an out in the inning, totaling five innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out four and walking one.

Tyler Owens replaced Acker and didn't allow a run in the sixth before Reid Birlingmair threw two scoreless outings out of the bullpen for the Riders.

Frisco just collected four hits on the night, all of which were singles.

Kasey Ford (2-2) took the win for Corpus, throwing 1.1 innings, and Walker Brockhouse earned his second save on the season.

Frisco now leads the Texas League South by 4.0 games with 13 games remaining in the first half after a Midland loss on Saturday.

Next, the RoughRiders conclude their six-game series with the Hooks at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 9th from Whataburger Field. RHP Emiliano Teodo (3-1, 2.06) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Jake Bloss (2-1, 1.93).

