Wichita Rides Home Run Wave To Series Victory Against Northwest Arkansas

June 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark.-The Wichita Wind Surge slugged three home runs in a 7-2 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The win secures a series win for the Wind Surge regardless of the result tomorrow afternoon.

Three pitches into the game, Jake Rucker smacked a solo home run to center in the top of the first. Rucker's long ball marked his third of the season and the fourth straight contest where Wichita scored first against the Naturals this week.

Northwest Arkansas tied the game on an RBI single to the right-center gap in the bottom of the fourth from Diego Hernandez. The Wind Surge responded with two more tallies a half-inning later on a Luke Keaschall run-scoring triple to the left-center wall before Rucker brought him home in the following at-bat on a single up the middle.

Rucker did more damage by leaving the yard a second time for his first multi-home run game as a pro in the top of the seventh on a two-run long ball to left field. Kala'i Rosario swatted his own two-run jack, his sixth in 2024, to deep left later in the frame for a 7-1 Wind Surge advantage.

A second run came across for the Naturals on an outfield error as they were down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth before Austin Brice struck out Tyler Tolbert to end the game with runners at second and third.

Andrew Morris secured his first win with Wichita this season, now standing at 1-1 on the season after six innings of one-run ball with four hits, one walk, and a season-high eight strikeouts.

The Wind Surge wrap their road series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, June 9, with a 1:05 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

