Pen Holds Line, CC Tames Riders

June 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Miguel Ullola struck out seven over 4 2/3 while Hooks relievers spun scoreless baseball the rest of the way as Corpus Christi bested Frisco, 4-1, before 4,786 fans Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks have won eight of their last 12 and can capture their second consecutive series with a triumph on Sunday.

After being blanked in back-to-back games, Pascanel Ferreras opened the home second by blasting a home run onto the berm in left.

Capitalizing on two RoughRiders errors, Corpus Christi managed another marker in the third before plating two in the fifth.

Zach Cole contributed with a pair of two-out RBI singles. J.C. Correa ignited the rally in the fifth with a double into left field.

Ullola held Frisco to two singles and two free passes before giving way to Kasey Ford in fifth.

Ford, Luis Angel Rodriguez, and Walker Brockhouse teamed to strike out six against two hits and one walk in 4 1/3 frames.

Brockhouse recorded five consecutive outs to finish the game, earning his second Double-A save.

The lone run by Frisco scored in the fifth via a wild pitch.

Pascanel Ferreras

Zachary Cole

J.C. Correa

Miguel Ullola

Walker Brockhouse

Kasey Ford

Luis Rodriguez

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.