Travs Score Season High in 14-10 Win

May 20, 2023







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers put up their highest scoring game of the season in a 14-10 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night. The Travelers saw two early multi-run leads disappear and rallied from a brief one-run deficit, taking the lead for good in a four-run fifth inning. The teams combined for 26 hits and 19 walks in the contest. Spencer Packard had three hits including the go-ahead double and matched a career high with four runs batted in. Robbie Tenerowicz also had three hits. Six different Travs scored two runs each.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita attempted a double steal in the bottom of the third inning but the runner heading home was thrown out to end the inning and keep the game tied.

* Packard laced a bases clearing double in the fifth turning a one-run deficit into a two-run lead that the Travs would not relinquish.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 3-5, BB, 2 runs, 2 2B, 4 RBI

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 3-5, BB, run, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs put up their highest run, hit and walk totals of the season.

* No pitcher in the game for either team recorded more than seven outs.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with Juan Mercedes (1-0, 4.20) making the start for Arkansas against Aaron Rozek (0-1, 8.10) for Wichita. First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

