Late Rally Sputters

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Drillers escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth inning to secure a 4-3 win over the Hooks Friday night at Whataburger Field.

With Tulsa engineering back-to-back wins, Corpus Christi needs to claim Sunday's 5:05 finale for a 4-2 week.

Trailing 4-0 in the fifth, the Hooks broke through against the Drillers bullpen with a two-out RBI single by Will Wagner.

Wagner struck again for a lead-off base hit to reignite the rally in the eighth. Following a pair of wild pitches, Drew Gilbert made it 4-2 thanks to a line-drive knock to right. Shay Whitcomb followed with another single but the push stalled as a double-steal attempt produced an out at home plate. Quincy Hamilton mustered a two-out RBI hit to salvage another marker, bringing the Hooks within a run at 4-3.

Despite two walks - one intentional to Gilbert - and a hit batsman, Tulsa blanked CC in the ninth as Jordan Leasure picked up his third save.

Franny Cobos, making a spot start for the Hooks, was charged with three runs in three innings of work.

The Hooks bullpen shined Saturday as Disomerky Taveras twirled three frames of one-run ball. Cole McDonald struck out three over two perfect innings while Tyler Brown worked a 1-2-3 ninth.

