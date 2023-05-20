Late Rally Sputters
May 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Drillers escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth inning to secure a 4-3 win over the Hooks Friday night at Whataburger Field.
With Tulsa engineering back-to-back wins, Corpus Christi needs to claim Sunday's 5:05 finale for a 4-2 week.
Trailing 4-0 in the fifth, the Hooks broke through against the Drillers bullpen with a two-out RBI single by Will Wagner.
Wagner struck again for a lead-off base hit to reignite the rally in the eighth. Following a pair of wild pitches, Drew Gilbert made it 4-2 thanks to a line-drive knock to right. Shay Whitcomb followed with another single but the push stalled as a double-steal attempt produced an out at home plate. Quincy Hamilton mustered a two-out RBI hit to salvage another marker, bringing the Hooks within a run at 4-3.
Despite two walks - one intentional to Gilbert - and a hit batsman, Tulsa blanked CC in the ninth as Jordan Leasure picked up his third save.
Franny Cobos, making a spot start for the Hooks, was charged with three runs in three innings of work.
The Hooks bullpen shined Saturday as Disomerky Taveras twirled three frames of one-run ball. Cole McDonald struck out three over two perfect innings while Tyler Brown worked a 1-2-3 ninth.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 20, 2023
- Tulsa Stops Late Rally to Defeat Corpus Christi - Tulsa Drillers
- Late Rally Sputters - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Amarillo Jumps Out Front Early, Can't Escape Frisco Walk-Off - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Evan Carter Walks It Off In The 10th - Frisco RoughRiders
- Surge Lose in Extras - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Go 10 for Win in Wichita - Arkansas Travelers
- San Antonio Drops Game Five to RockHounds - San Antonio Missions
- Pereira Goes 8.0 Innings; Cards Shut Out Naturals, 9-0 - Springfield Cardinals
- Zach Davies Begins MLB Rehab, Will Start against Frisco Saturday Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- McCullough Homers Twice in Growlin' Chickens Win Friday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Score Season High in 14-10 Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Clutch Del Castillo RBI Secures Win for Amarillo, Snaps Four Game Skid - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- RoughRiders Fall in Pitchers' Duel - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Late Rally Sputters
- Four-Game Win Streak Halted Friday Night
- Streaking Hooks Drop Drillers
- Hooks Pen One-Hitter for Third Straight Win
- Big Crowd Treated by Comeback Win