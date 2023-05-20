Zach Davies Begins MLB Rehab, Will Start against Frisco Saturday Night

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Amarillo Sod Poodles have announced that right-handed pitcher, Zach Davies, will begin a rehab assignment with Amarillo. Davies made two starts earlier this year for the Diamondbacks before he was placed on the 15-day IL with a left oblique strain. The right-hander has 187 career appearances in Major League Baseball (including Postseason). Amarillo continues their current six-game series against the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate with Saturday's game scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Davies was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 26th-round in the 2011 MLB Draft out of Mesquite High School (Gilbert, AZ). He appeared in 96 Minor League games prior to making his MLB debut on September 2, 2015 with the Milwaukee Brewers. Prior to signing with the Diamondbacks as a free agent on March 23, 2022, Davies started a team-high 32 games with the Chicago Cubs during the 2021 season. Since joining the D-backs, Davies has made 29 starts, going 2-5 with a 4.21 ERA.

His last Minor League appearance came during the 2018 season with the Brewers Single-A affiliate, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In that game he tossed a complete game shutout against the Clinton Lumber Kings on August 27.

Davies joins left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply as the only two MLB rehab assignments to appear for Amarillo since becoming the Double-A affiliate for Arizona. Mantiply appeared in two games earlier this season in Amarillo, going 2-0 over 3.0 IP without a run surrendered.

He is the fifth overall MLB rehab assignment to don Sod Poodles threads, joining RHP Miguel Diaz, INF Fernando Tatis Jr., RHP Jacob Nix during the 2019 season.

