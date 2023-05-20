RoughRiders Fall in Pitchers' Duel

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders outhit the Amarillo Sod Poodles but were edged 2-1 on Friday night at Riders Field.

Following a weather delay of one hour and 53 minutes, Owen White (1-1) made his eighth start of the season and allowed just three hits in five innings. Amarillo (16-21) scrapped for a run in the second and a run in the fourth to lead 2-1. Neither team scored the rest of the game.

Evan Carter recorded the lone RBI for the RoughRiders (16-20), lacing a single in the third inning to bring home Cooper Johnson. Johnson had doubled earlier in the inning for his first hit with Frisco.

Luke Albright (3-2) went five innings for Amarillo with just one run allowed. Jake Rice went 1-2-3 in the ninth inning for the save.

Frisco snapped a three-game winning streak with the loss and Amarillo halted a four-game losing streak.

The Frisco bullpen posted four scoreless innings on Friday. Marc Church struck out two and didn't allow a base runner in the sixth, followed by scoreless innings from Hever Bueno, Alex Speas, and Eudrys Manon. RoughRiders relievers have given up just one run and four hits this series across 13.2 innings.

The six-game series hits the home stretch with a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday, May 20 at Riders Field. Frisco has yet to announce a starting pitcher, while Amarillo turns to RHP Jamison Hill (0-3, 4.68 ERA).

