Evan Carter Walks It Off In The 10th

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders came back from a 6-0 deficit and walked off the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the 10th inning for an 8-7 win on Saturday at Riders Field.

The RoughRiders (17-20) scored six unanswered runs and tied the game in the seventh inning at 6-6. In the 10th inning, Amarillo (16-22) scored the designated runner on a sac fly. Down 7-6 in the bottom of the 10th, Luisangel Acuña singled for the game-tying RBI. He stole second and scored on Evan Carter's base hit to right field.

It was the first extra-inning win for Frisco and the first walk-off win of 2023.

The RoughRiders drew closer in large part due to Liam Hicks, who launched a grand slam in the sixth inning. The RoughRiders scored five runs in that inning to draw within one, and Hicks delivered the game-tying RBI with a base hit in the seventh. Hicks went 3-for-5 in the ballgame while Carter went 4-for-6. Dustin Harris and Acuña added a pair of hits of their own.

Antoine Kelly (2-2) pitched the ninth and tenth innings for Frisco without a hit. Mitchell Stumpo (0-1) allowed the game-winning run in the 10th inning and took the loss.

Frisco's starter, Ricky Vanasco, allowed four unearned runs in the first inning and left after recording just two outs. Nick Krauth replaced him and got out of the first inning before allowing two runs in four innings. From then on, RoughRiders relievers shut down the Amarillo hitters. Nick Starr did not allow a hit in 1.1 innings, Michael Brewer delivered a scoreless seventh inning, Theo McDowell followed suit in the eighth.

The final game of the series between Frisco and Amarillo is at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Riders Field. RHP Tekoah Roby (1-3, 6.11 ERA) and RHP Chad Patrick (0-5, 7.30 ERA) are the starters for Frisco and Amarillo, respectively.

Celebrate Halfway to Halloween Night by wearing a costume and loading up on candy at the ballpark while also enjoying the RoughRiders' 2003-style throwback uniforms. Fans can also enjoy pregame catch in the outfield from 3 to 3:30 p.m. as part of Kids Sunday Funday, presented by Raising Cane's. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

