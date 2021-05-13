Travs Rally in 6th Again

May 13, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - For the second night in a row, the Arkansas Travelers put up a crooked number in the sixth inning on their way to a come from behind win over the Springfield Cardinals. This time they knocked them off, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Jake Scheiner and Brian O'Keefe homered to drive in the runs in the sixth. Three Travelers relievers combined for 4.1 shutout innings with Reid Morgan getting the victory and Darin Gillies recording a six out save.

Moments That Mattered

* Jake Scheiner hit the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth out to right field. It was the second night in a row that the Travs hit a homer on a first pitch in that inning.

* Joe Rizzo was hit by a pitch immediately after Scheiner's homer then two pitches later Brian O'Keefe blasted a two-run shot to left field putting the Travs in front for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Brian O'Keefe: 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Darin Gillies: Sv, 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Adam Hill made his Travs debut as the starting pitcher. He went 4.2 innings giving up two runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

* Jake Scheiner extended his hitting streak to seven.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night as the Travs go for three in a row over Springfield. Left-hander Ian McKinney (0-0, 3.60) gets the ball for Arkansas up against righty Kyle Leahy (0-1, 11.25). It is Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark and the game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.