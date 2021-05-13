Free Parking Now Available at Price Cutter, Ozarks Technical Community College for Cardinals Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are happy to report that community partners Price Cutter and Ozarks Technical Community College will be providing free parking for Cardinals fans during home games the rest of the 2021 season.

The Price Cutter lot is located at 1260 E St. Louis Street and is approximately 0.3 miles from the Hammons Field entry gates. There will be designated areas in their lot where fans can park.

The lots at Ozarks Technical Community College are located off N Sherman Ave and are 0.3 miles from the main entry gate at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals understand that these options are not a solution for our fans who are disabled and those physically unable to walk 0.3 miles. As a reminder, there are cutouts in front of the Main Plaza if fans need to drop off a part of their party prior to a game before proceeding to other parking options. The Springfield Cardinals do not own or operate the parking lots surrounding the stadium.

While fans should always do what is best for them, we are hopeful that many fans will elect to park at Price Cutter and Ozarks Technical Community College if they are physically able to do so. In addition, if any additional neighboring downtown businesses are able to offer discounted or free parking, we encourage them to e-mail so we may partner together to provide better parking solutions for fans. We would love to highlight other community pillars like Price Cutter and Ozarks Technical Community College going above and beyond to take care of people and families in our community.

If you are disabled and have purchased tickets but are unable to park due to the exorbitant pricing at the lot and the parking garage owned by Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings and managed by Springfield Parking Company, please contact and leave a message with the Cardinals Ticket Information line at 417-832-3097 so we can help work towards a resolution for you. Please note that Springfield Parking Company is now offering a discounted $10 price to disabled fans that was instituted following the initial press release by the Cardinals.

