Five-Run Fifth Inning Too Much for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions fall to 4-5 on the season after their third consecutive loss in Midland. After trailing 9-3, the Missions fought back late, but Midland persevered to win 9-7.

The Missions had a grand opportunity to take an early lead against Midland. Outfielder Jose Azocar tripled on the first pitch of the game. He was left stranded at third following two ground outs and a strike out.

The missed opportunity from San Antonio proved costly in the bottom half of the inning. The Midland offense jumped on Missions' starter Osvaldo Hernandez for three earned runs on three hits, including two doubles. Midland took an early 3-0 lead.

The Missions had an eventful third inning leading to a tie game. With one out, Olivier Basabe reached on a triple, which was nearly a home run. On the very next pitch, Esteury Ruiz drove him home on a triple of his own. This was the third triple of the game for San Antonio. Jack Suwinski drew a walk. Then, Chris Givin picked up his first hit of the season on a two-RBI double. It was a 3-3 game heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Hernandez lasted three innings before being replaced by Fred Schlichtholz going into the fourth inning. Midland regained the lead against Schlichtholz courtesy of an RBI infield single from Nick Allen.

The fifth inning was when things fell apart for San Antonio. Midland scored five runs in the fifth inning courtesy of a two-RBI double, an RBI double, and an RBI single. Heading into the sixth inning, it was a 9-3 Midland advantage.

San Antonio scored four runs in the seventh inning to cut into the deficit. Kyle Overstreet continued his hot streak with an RBI single. Brad Zunica followed that up with an RBI double. Basabe drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Lastly, Esteury Ruiz drove in a run with a single before he was picked off first base to end the rally. The Missions trailed 9-7 and that would be the final score.

Hernandez records the loss and falls to 0-1 on the season. Bryce Conley records the win for Midland and improves to 1-0 on the season.

The Missions and RockHounds will continue their six-game series Friday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Left-hander Aaron Leasher (0-0, 0.00) will start for San Antonio against right-hander Kyle Friedrichs (0-0, 4.91). First will be at 7 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 4-5 on the season.

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 0-4, R, BB, SB

- Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres prospect): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

- The Missions recorded five extra-base hits (Two doubles, three triples)

- Missions are being outscored 24-10 so far against Midland

