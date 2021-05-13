Drillers and Wind Surge to Meet for First Time at ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Drillers and Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) will meet for the first time ever during a six-game series at ONEOK Field that will run from May 18-23. The Wind Surge are a new team that is playing its first season in the new Double-A Central. This season marks the return to Minor League Baseball for the city of Wichita for the first time since 2007.

The six-game homestand at ONEOK Field will be filled with promotions, highlighted by a Cody Bellinger Jersey giveaway on Thursday, May 20. Other events included are the first $2 Tuesday of the season, a weekday day game on May 19, two Fireworks games and a special Drillers team poster giveaway on May 23.

A complete list of promotions is below.

The homestand will also feature two afternoon games that will take place on Wednesday, May 19 at 12:05 p.m. and on Sunday, May 23 at 1:05 p.m. All other games in the homestand will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Drillers won two of six games in their first homestand this year.

This series marks the first of three visits to Tulsa this season for the Wind Surge. The Drillers have never faced an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Individual tickets for the six games are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 18-23 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, May 18, First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

It will be our first $2 Tuesday of the season, courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets for the T-Mobile Lawn only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for just $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Ranch Water hard seltzers will be will be on sale for just $2 per serving from 6-8 PM on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, May 19 First Pitch at 12:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:00 AM

DAY BASEBALL / OZONE ALERT DAY

It's the first of only three weekday afternoon games this season at ONEOK Field, and it is the perfect opportunity to take an extended lunch at the ballpark!

It is also Ozone Alert Day with the first 1,000 fans receiving Ozone Alert cooling towels. Day Baseball is presented by Tulsa Air Quality, Ozone Alert and NewsTalk 102.3 FM & AM740 KRMG.

Thursday, May 20, First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

DRILLERS CODY BELLINGER JERSEYS

We have a giveaway that you will not want to miss! The first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Greenwood Gates will receive a blue, Drillers Cody Bellinger jersey compliments of TulsaRecycles.com, My41 and 97.5 KMOD. Jerseys will be available in sizes Youth Large and Adult Medium, XL, XXL and XXXL sizes, while supplies last.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It will also be Thirsty Thursday with Miller Lite and Coors Light on sale for just $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks will also be available for only $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

Friday, May 21, First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Get your weekend started with a bang with our Friday Night Fireworks Spectacular, presented by FOX23 and K95.5.

Saturday, May 22, First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

It's another chance to enjoy one of our great Fireworks Shows at ONEOK Field courtesy of PSO, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle.

Sunday, May 23 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / KIDS EAT FREE

We conclude the homestand with another great day for young fans as all kids ages 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. After the game, kids can run the bases courtesy of PSO.

DRILLERS TEAM POSTERS

The first 500 fans to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Greenwood Entrances will receive a Drillers full-color poster that features the entire team posing in front of the new Jackie Robinson mural located in the historic Greenwood District. This poster is sure to be a collector's item.

The posters and Kids Eat Free are both presented by the Green Country Chevy Dealers, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

SANDLOT SUNDAY BASEBALL

Stick around after the Drillers game to watch the Tulsa Rumblers face the Tulsa Breeze in adult, amateur baseball played in its purest form.

