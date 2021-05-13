Face Coverings No Longer Required at ONEOK Field

Effective immediately, face coverings will no longer be required for Tulsa Drillers fans attending home games at ONEOK Field. In addition, the "buffer zones" behind the team dugouts and bullpens will no longer be in place, allowing fans to return to these close-proximity areas.

These welcome changes have come through updated policies from Major League Baseball and now follow local guidelines that went into effect on May 1.

These new policies will be in effect for all upcoming Drillers games at ONEOK Field, beginning with next week's homestand that will take place from Tuesday, May 18 through Sunday, May 23.

