Travs Pick up Win and Loss in Wichita

September 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers got a win and a loss on Wednesday night. They won the resumption of the suspended series opener, 10-5 but then failed to hold a late lead in the regular scheduled game and fell 6-4. Leading by three when the first game resumed in the top of the fifth, Arkansas saw their lead drop to one but then scored five times in the sixth inning to regain control and cruise to the finish. They led twice early in game two before Wichita took the lead for good in the fifth inning.

Moments That Mattered (in game 1)

* Trey Cabbage brought the Wind Surge within one a home run in the bottom of the fifth.

* Jack Larsen answered in the next inning with a grand slam off lefty Zachary Neff to put the Travs up by five.

Moments That Mattered (in game 2)

* David Sheaffer put Arkansas up by two with a two out, two-run double in the fourth inning.

* Wichita went in front on a three run double by Spencer Steer in the bottom of the fifth. The key hit came with two out off reliever Michael Stryffeler.

Notable Travs Performances (in game 1)

* LF Jack Larsen: 1-5, run, HR, 4 RBI

* 2B Kaden Polcovich: 2-5, run, 2B, RBI

Notable Travs Performances (in game 2)

* CF Julio Rodriguez: 1-2, 2 BB, run

* C David Sheaffer: 2-2, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Larsen's grand slam was his second with the Travs and the team's seventh of the season.

* Despite losing one of the two games and trailing the first place Wind Surge by three games, the Travs now have the second playoff spot to themselves at the moment. Frisco and Northwest Arkansas however are just a half game behind and Tulsa is one game back of the final playoff spot.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with right-hander Matt Brash (3-1, 2.01) making the start against righty Chris Vallimont (5-7, 6.33). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.