Jameson Strikes out 12 in 4-1 Loss to Frisco

Amarillo, Texas - A pitching duel between a couple top organizational prospects went in Frisco's favor on Friday night. One swing in the top of the third inning provided the RoughRiders with their only runs in the contest as Amarillo fell 4.

The first two innings lived up to what was slated as a great pitching matchup. D-backs' No. 17 rated prospect Drey Jameson got the ball for Amarillo. He issued a walk and also hit a RoughRider, putting two runners aboard with one out in the first. A wild pitch allowed both to advance into scoring position. The former first rounder responded by striking out the next two batters to escape unscathed. He also allowed a couple of base runners in the second inning but once again worked around it with another two strikeouts.

Texas Rangers' No. 3 rated prospect Cole Winn got the start for Frisco. He only allowed one base runner in his first two innings - a hit batter - but also racked up four strikeouts in his first two innings as the game remained scoreless.

Jameson pitched himself into more trouble in the third inning with two walks and a single to load the bases. J.P. Martinez finally made the walks hurt as he hit a grand slam to left field to put Frisco ahead 4-0.

The Soddies managed their first hit of the game in the bottom of the third inning when Dominic Miroglio singled into left-center field. A second single in the inning were both left stranded as Amarillo had a fly out and ground out end their threat.

After the grand slam, Jameson allowed just one other hit over his next three innings. The right-hander tallied seven strikeouts against the 10 batters he faced to match his career and Amarillo franchise-high with 12 strikeouts over his six innings of work.

Winn's night ended after just three innings when Amarillo's third single of the game hit the Frisco pitcher in the foot. The ball off the foot might not have ultimately been what ended Winn's night as right-hander Sal Mendez was already warming up when he got hit by the comebacker. Winn finished the night with just three hits allowed and five strikeouts.

The Sod Poodles had another scoring chance turned away in the bottom of the fifth. A walk and single with one out once again put two runners on base. Ben DeLuzio beat out a potential double play to keep the inning alive and then swiped second base. A diving play in right-center field robbed Geraldo Perdomo of a hit and two RBI to keep the Soddies off the board.

Amarillo finally cut into the deficit after Denson Hull retired the Riders in order in the top of the seventh. Eduardo Diaz's 5th Double-A home run and 19th overall in 2021 made it a 4-1 game through seven innings.

Amarillo went down in order in the bottom of the eighth inning. Right-hander Wesley Rodriguez kept Frisco from extending their lead as he worked his way out of the RoughRiders second base's loaded situation with just one out. A strikeout and ground out sent the game to the bottom of the ninth with the Sod Poodles chasing three runs.

Buddy Kennedy drew a leadoff walk to start the inning. Dominic Fletcher advanced him to third with a single down the right field line. The Sod Poodles sent the potential tying run to the plate but a strikeout and double play ended Amarillo's comeback bid.

The series continues on Friday night with D-backs' No. 6 rated prospect Bryce Jarvis (1-2, 6.46 ERA) on the mound for Amarillo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. The last Friday Night Fireworks show and second to last fireworks show of the season will take place postgame.

Notes:

Drey's Dozen: D-backs' No. 17 rated prospect Drey Jameson ended his 2021 season with a career night. The right-hander tied his career-high as well as the Amarillo franchise-high with 12 strikeouts on Thursday night. He tied the Amarillo franchise-high that he himself had already tried once this year. Ryne Nelson set the record on August 12th against Corpus Christi. Jameson tied that on August 17th in Midland and now once again tonight. Nobody in all of Minor League Baseball has more strikeouts than Jameson since August 1st who now has 68 in the span - seven more than the next closest pitcher.

A-Diaz, Pelota: Eduardo Diaz produced the only run of the night for Amarillo. The outfielder's 19 home runs this season are the 5th most in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system this season. He has five home runs since being promoted from High-A Hillsboro on August 16th.

Still Streaking: Amarillo catcher Dominic Miroglio, Infielder Ryder Jones, and Outfielder Ben DeLuzio all extended their current hitting streaks in Thursday night's contest. Miroglio has hit safely in each of his last eight nine games while Jones and DeLuzio are now riding eight game hit streaks. Miroglio is hitting .375 (12-for-32) with three homers, a double, and six RBI during this final stretch.

Hull And Nopes: Left-hander Denson Hull has been impressive since joining Amarillo on September 8th. In six innings over his first three Amarillo appearances, the Missouri, TX native has two shutout appearances and has allowed just one run on two hits.

