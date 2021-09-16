Martinez Hammers Grand Slam in Victory over Amarillo
September 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took an early lead and hung on late in a 4-1 win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday night from HODGETOWN.
J.P. Martinez gave the RoughRiders (63-53) all the offense they would need with a grand slam in the third inning to make it 4-0. It was Martinez's second grand slam on the season and his fifth home run.
The Sod Poodles (57-60) found the scoreboard in the seventh when Eduardo Diaz blasted a solo home run to left center field, cutting the lead to 4-1, but the Riders pitching shut down Amarillo to secure the win.
Cole Winn started and struck out five over his three scoreless innings before Sal Mendez (6-3) took home the win out of the bullpen with four innings of work. Hever Bueno tossed the last two frames, rolling a double play in the ninth to end a two-on, one-out threat. Overall, the Riders held the Sod Poodles to just one run on six hits.
In his start, Drey Jameson (3-2) took the loss for Amarillo, ceding the grand slam, though he did strike out 12 over his six innings.
In the playoff picture, both Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas were handed losses on Thursday evening, meaning the RoughRiders are now in the second playoff spot by 0.5 games with three games remaining in the regular season. Frisco now controls their own destiny toward their first postseason birth since 2014.
The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles match up for game five of the series on Friday, September 16th at 7:05 p.m. RHP Tim Brennan (0-2, 2.70) starts for the RoughRiders against RHP Bryce Jarvis (1-2, 6.46)
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from September 16, 2021
- Martinez Hammers Grand Slam in Victory over Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Jameson Strikes out 12 in 4-1 Loss to Frisco - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Watson Deals in Relief and Matias Homers in 5-3 Win over Cardinals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Back on the Big Screen: CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field - Corpus Christi Hooks
- San Antonio Missions Announce End of the Year Blowout Sale - San Antonio Missions
- Wind Surge to Join MiLB's Copa De La Diversión Program in 2022 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Pick up Win and Loss in Wichita - Arkansas Travelers
- Forsooth Hamlet & Tulsa Win, 6-4 - Midland RockHounds
- Amarillo Sweeps Frisco in Wednesday Doubleheader - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drillers Stay in Playoff Hunt with Win in Midland - Tulsa Drillers
- Riders Swept in Pivotal Doubleheader in Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Lawson Leads Way in Shutout - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.