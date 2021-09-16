Martinez Hammers Grand Slam in Victory over Amarillo

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took an early lead and hung on late in a 4-1 win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday night from HODGETOWN.

J.P. Martinez gave the RoughRiders (63-53) all the offense they would need with a grand slam in the third inning to make it 4-0. It was Martinez's second grand slam on the season and his fifth home run.

The Sod Poodles (57-60) found the scoreboard in the seventh when Eduardo Diaz blasted a solo home run to left center field, cutting the lead to 4-1, but the Riders pitching shut down Amarillo to secure the win.

Cole Winn started and struck out five over his three scoreless innings before Sal Mendez (6-3) took home the win out of the bullpen with four innings of work. Hever Bueno tossed the last two frames, rolling a double play in the ninth to end a two-on, one-out threat. Overall, the Riders held the Sod Poodles to just one run on six hits.

In his start, Drey Jameson (3-2) took the loss for Amarillo, ceding the grand slam, though he did strike out 12 over his six innings.

In the playoff picture, both Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas were handed losses on Thursday evening, meaning the RoughRiders are now in the second playoff spot by 0.5 games with three games remaining in the regular season. Frisco now controls their own destiny toward their first postseason birth since 2014.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles match up for game five of the series on Friday, September 16th at 7:05 p.m. RHP Tim Brennan (0-2, 2.70) starts for the RoughRiders against RHP Bryce Jarvis (1-2, 6.46)

