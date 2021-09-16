Forsooth Hamlet & Tulsa Win, 6-4

In a game that saw 384 pitches thrown over a span of three hours, 46 minutes ... and on Bark in the Park Night, to boot ... it seems only logical that Wednesday night's MVP was a catcher named Hamlet.

Hamlet Marte drove in three of Tulsa's six runs and was sensational behind the plate as the Drillers defeated the RockHounds, 6-4, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Drillers erased a 3-2 deficit with a four-run seventh inning, capped by Marte's two-run single, and denied RockHounds scoring threats in each of the last three innings (allowing only a single run in the ninth) for the win.

After a pair of Texas Tech alums pitched scoreless baseball through the first three innings (see "Kibbles & Bits," below), Tulsa took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on Ryan Noda's RBI single to right field and the first of Marte's three ribbies, this one on a seemingly harmless two-out pop up that eluded the reach of four RockHounds defenders, dropping on the infield grass.

The RockHounds came back to score three times in the last of the fourth ... and did it without benefit of a hit (or error). Tulsa pitchers proffered up four walks, three wild pitches, and a hit batsman and the 'Hounds gladly accepted, taking the 3-2 lead.

Tulsa tied the game in the seventh on Noda's league-leading 78th RBI of the season (on a crazy failed double play / fielder's choice) and took the lead on singles from Jacob Amaya and Marte (the latter driving in two runs).

Devin Foyle led off the ninth with his third hit of the night (3-for-5, double, run) and scored on Logan Davidson's two-out single (on an 0-2 pitch) to right field.

The RockHounds, for the second straight night, had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but Justin Hagenman got Jake Suddleson (who had homered in the ninth inning Tuesday) to ground out, ending the game.

Kibbles & Bits

Both starting pitchers were former Texas Tech Red Raiders. The RockHounds Ty Damron was selected by the Oakland A's in the 15th round of the 2016 draft and Tulsa's Clayton Beeter (who was sensational for Tech in the 2019 College World Series) was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Compensation Round of 2020. He is rated a top 10 prospect for the Dodgers.

Damron struck out the side to open the game in what figured to be his final appearance of the season. The left-hander gave up just two runs (the second of them a tough one, coming on the infield pop-up), allowing six hits and four walks while striking out seven.

